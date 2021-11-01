The Archdiocese of Louisville’s 34th annual African American Catholic History Celebration, scheduled for Nov. 6, has been postponed to Dec. 11.

The Office of Multicultural Ministry said the event will be incorporated into the opening Mass of the African American Catholic Day of Reflection. The Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m. at St. Martin de Porres Church, 3112 West Broadway. Doors will open at 8:30 a.m.

The OMM will offer a class called “Introduction to African American Catholic History in the U.S.,” from 9:30 a.m. to noon Nov. 13 at the Catholic Enrichment Center, 3146 W. Broadway. The cost is $10 per person.

COVID-19 safety guidelines, including wearing a mask, will be followed at both events. For more information about these events or to register for the class, call the office at 471-2146.