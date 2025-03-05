A Time to Speak — The healing power of prayer and nature

Javier Fajardo

Many of us have hectic and stressful lives. Our society forces us to move constantly at an unnatural pace. If not properly managed, this way of life can have negative effects on our health. What can we do to protect ourselves from the negative effects of such a fast-paced life? For me, the answer is prayer and nature.

We pray for different reasons, including guidance, thanksgiving and protection. No matter why we pray, prayer can decrease anxiety and stress and create a positive state of mind. Prayer is not simply a repetition of words. It is not positive or wishful thinking, and it is not simply about good intentions.

Prayer is rooted in the belief that there is a power greater than oneself that can influence one’s life. For me, prayer is the most important and most intimate part of my spiritual life because it involves communication with God at a personal level. Prayer brings me closer to God.

As with prayer, nature can also have a tremendous positive impact on our bodies and minds. Spending time in nature and engaging in physical activity are key elements to staying healthy. Being outside exposes us to natural sunlight, which regulates circadian rhythms, improves sleep quality and bolsters overall mental health. One of my greatest pleasures is hiking through a forest or walking in a park, which I try to do several times a week. This time of year, the days are getting longer and warmer, which is an invitation to walk in the evenings after work.

The healing power of prayer and nature is within our reach. Our Catholic cemeteries offer unique sanctuaries where visitors can escape from daily pressures by connecting with nature, finding spiritual solace and experiencing profound emotional healing.

God is here, among the sheltering trees and flowering gardens, stately monuments and inspiring statuary.

Come…

Reflect…

Let the Spirit touch you.

Javier Fajardo is executive director of the Archdiocese of Louisville Catholic Cemeteries.