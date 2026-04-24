A ‘run for the fruitloops’: Spalding’s Running of the Rodents returns

Video by Gabrielle Krumpelman

Ahead of Derby week, four rats raced around a track in Spalding University’s 53rd annual Running of the Rodents.

Teams of students cheered on their furry competitors in the annual competition that was started in 1973 by Sister of Charity of Nazareth Julia Clare Fontaine.

A bugler sounded the Call to the Post at the beginning of Spalding’s Running of the Rodents on April 23 ahead of Derby week. (Record Photo by Gabrielle Krumpelman)

During the event, Spalding President Dr. Anne Kenworthy addressed the crowd and explained how the tradition was born of Sister Fontaine’s desire to alleviate the stress of finals.

The competing rats this year included Phantom, Chewy, Riff Raff and Rat King Cole. Riff Raff placed first in the “Spalding Derby” race and won the coveted garland of Fruitloops.

Record Photo by Gabrielle Krumpelman

(Record Photo by Gabrielle Krumpelman)