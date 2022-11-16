Bulletin Board Nov. 17, 2022

Services and Devotions

St. Francis Xavier Church in Mt. Washington, Ky., will hold a kerygma prayer experience Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. Kerygma is a Greek word interpreted as “proclamation.”

The evening will consist of prayer and reflection based on the Word of God, music, art and reconciliation. For more information, contact Paula Silliman, pastoral associate, at paula.silliman@sfxmw.com or 538-4933, ext. 104.

St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, will host its next Special Disciples of Jesus Mass Nov. 20 at 3 p.m. Special needs families and friends are invited to attend the shortened Mass intended for children.

A light reception will follow Mass in the Parish Hall Hospitality Room. For more information, contact Tara Mattingly at 426-1588, ext. 344 or tmattingly@stmm.org.

A Winter Solstice/Advent Reflection Day will be held Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Nazareth Retreat Center, Nazareth, Ky. The cost is $25 and includes lunch.

Sister Joetta Venneman, Carolyn Cromer, Lisa Downs and Amy Pascucci will lead a reflection on how stillness, light, compassion and Earth’s natural rhythm renew and refresh.

To register, visit www.nazarethretreatcenterky.org.

The Anniversary Mass for couples celebrating 30, 40, 50, 60 and 60+ years of marriage will be celebrated Dec. 18 at noon at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth St.

The liturgy will be live-streamed on the cathedral’s YouTube channel. Pre-register before Dec. 7 by calling your parish office.

Support Groups

A NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) family support group is offered at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the second and fourth Sundays of the month from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. in the Parish Life Center.

The group is designed to provide an open and supportive environment for those caring for a person with mental illness, including anxiety, depression, addiction, suicidal ideation or other diagnoses. All are welcome.

Ups & Downs, a support group for those dealing with loss, grief, depression and anxiety, meets the first Friday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Forest Hills Commons Assisted Living Facility, 9107 Taylorsville Road. The group is a ministry of St. Michael Church.

The cost is $5 per session. For more information, contact facilitator Ann C. Holloway, M.Ed., LMFT at ach.29@hotmail.com.

Singles

The Catholic Singles Adults Club will meet for dinner at Metro Diner Dec. 4 at 5 p.m. For more information and directions, call 553-1476.

The Arts

“Music Under The Dome” — five hours of free, live music at St. James Church during the annual Bardstown Road Aglow in the Highlands — will be Dec. 3 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the church, 1826 Edenside Ave.

Performers include organists Andrew Thuita and Phil Hines, the St. James Singers Choir and Orchestra and St. James School Choir, the Louisville Trombone Ensemble, the Sacred Heart Academy Madrigal Chorus and the Bellarmine University Schola Cantorum. For more information, call Phil Hines at 451-1420.

Youth and Young Adults

A World Youth Day information session for those interested in attending the pilgrimage to Lisbon, Portugal, in the summer of 2023, will be held on Nov. 20 from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth St. For more information, call Bryan Cain at 254-9440 or email advancement@haalou.org.

The information session will immediately follow this year’s Young Adult Mass and dinner, which will be at 5:30 p.m.

The Catholic High School Placement Test for eighth-graders wishing to attend a Catholic high school next year will be Dec. 10.

The test is free of charge, and students take the test at the Catholic high school they plan to attend. Students should bring two #2 pencils. Location information can be found at www.louisvillecatholicschools.com. If inclement weather cancels the test on Dec. 10, it will be rescheduled for Dec. 17, at the same time. For more information, call or email the high school you plan to attend.

Here and There

A prescription drug drop-off event will be held Dec. 4 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the St. John Paul II Parish Life Center, 3539 Goldsmith Lane.

The Script Unit of Louisville Metro Police Department will collect and secure all unused and expired prescription drugs. Original pill bottle containers and pills in plastic storage bags will be accepted.

The event is sponsored by the St. John Paul II Environmental Concerns Committee. For more information, call Patsy Meyer at 594-9396.

Dining Out for Life, which benefits House of Ruth, will be held Dec. 1. House of Ruth provides housing and support services for people with HIV/AIDS and their families who are homeless, at risk of losing their homes or need financial help.

To see a list of restaurants participating in this year’s Dining Out for Life, visit houseofruth.net/dining-out-for-life/.

Education and Enrichment

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer an Advent retreat Dec. 3 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at St. Agnes Church’s Aloysius Hall, 1920 Newburg Road. The cost is $25 and includes lunch. To pre-register, which is required, or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext.1267.

