Annual Reaching Individuals Behind and Beyond Bars Conference set for April 9 online

The eighth annual Reaching Individuals Behind and Beyond Bars Conference will take place on a virtual platform at 10 a.m. April 9.

The conference, which is sponsored in part by Catholic Charities of Louisville and the Kentucky Criminal Justice Forum (KCJF), is designed for individuals interested in prison ministry and mentoring those recently released from prison.

The keynote speaker will be Shameka Parrish-Wright, who serves as operational manager of the Bail Project, a local non-profit whose mission is to alleviate mass incarceration by providing bail assistance, according to its website.

The day will include various breakout sessions, including “Grassroots Efforts and Data in Community Transformation,” which will be presented by Deacon Keith McKenzie, executive director of KCJF and a deacon of St. Augustine Church.

To register for the free event, visit http://bit.ly/RIB32021. For more information, call 214-5338 or visit www.MissionB3.org.