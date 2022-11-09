Bulletin Board Nov. 10, 2022

Services and Devotions

The Angela Merici Center for Spirituality will host Taizé Prayer Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. in the Heritage Room of the Ursuline Motherhouse, 3115 Lexington Road. Use the Lexington Road entrance and follow signs to enter the building at the new main entrance with glass doors.

For more information, call 896-3945 or email amc@ursulineslou.org.

St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, is hosting its next Special Disciples of Jesus Mass Nov. 20 at 3 p.m. Special needs families and friends are invited to attend the shortened Mass intended for children.

A light reception will follow Mass in the Parish Hall Hospitality Room. For more information, contact Tara Mattingly at 426-1588, ext. 344 or tmattingly@stmm.org.

Retreats

St. Bernard Church, 7500 Tangelo Dr., is hosting its 19th Koinonia Retreat Nov. 11, 12, and 13. The retreat begins Friday at 5 p.m. with dinner and concludes Sunday afternoon; participants go home each night.

The fee is $40, which covers meals and other materials. For information or to register, contact Jason Sizemore at 377-4330 or sizemj@gmail.com. Register online at https://bit.ly/3qkuxew.

Support Groups

Nazareth Home’s Alzheimer’s Caregiver Virtual Support Group meets on the third Thursday of each month from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

For more information, contact Ann Dreisbach, charity court program manager, at 459-9681, ext. 4101, or adreisbach@nazhome.org.

The Hope and Healing Grief Group for those touched by the loss of a loved one to substance abuse meets at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Center. Contact Laura Graven at lgraven@stalbert.org or 425-3940, ext. 169, for more information. All are welcome.

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

A NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) family support group is offered at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the second and fourth Sundays of the month from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. in the Parish Life Center.

The group is designed to provide an open and supportive environment for those caring for a person with mental illness, including anxiety, depression, addiction, suicidal ideation or other diagnoses. All are welcome.

Volunteer Opportunity

Cranksgiving — an annual food drive and bike ride — will be Nov. 19 from noon to 4 p.m. at Willow Park, 1402 Willow Ave. Participants will meet at the park and be assigned a food item to purchase from a nearby grocery store.

Food collected will benefit the Dare to Care Food Bank at the Catholic Enrichment Center, 3146 W. Broadway. For more information and to register, visit www.cranksgiving.org/directory/louisville-ky-2/.

Organizations

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will hold its next luncheon meeting at 11 a.m. Nov. 21, at Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road. Dr. Brian Engelland will speak on being the father of a cloistered nun. The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others. For more information, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

The Arts

Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 1545 Louis Coleman Jr. Dr., will celebrate its Gospel Sounds Choir’s 47 years of music ministry Nov. 13 at 4 p.m. The theme this year is: “Is your all on the altar?” All are welcome.

The Kelty Endowed Organ Concert Series, hosted by the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 South Fifth St., presents Augustinian Father Pedro Sanchez for a concert Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m. The concert is free and open to the public. Father Sanchez is the organist at the Monastery of El Escorial in Madrid, Spain.

Youth and Young Adults

Louisville Young Catholics will hold its next monthly “Distilled Doctrine” pub night at 7 p.m. Nov. 14 at 21st in Germantown, 1481 S. Shelby St. Father Nathanael Mudd of the Fathers of Mercy will speak on the mercies of God.

For more information, email louisvilleyoungcatholics@yahoo.com.

Here and There

St. Luke Church, 4211 Jim Hawkins Dr., will host its monthly all-you-can-eat chicken dinner Nov. 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost is $10 for adults and $6 for children ages 5 to 12. For more information, call 969-3291 or visit www.stlukelouisville.org.

A World Youth Day information session for those interested in attending the pilgrimage to Lisbon, Portugal, in the summer of 2023, will be held on Nov. 20 from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth St.

The information session will immediately follow this year’s Young Adult Mass and dinner. For more information, call Bryan Cain at 254-9440 or email advancement@haalou.org.

Alumni

The Flaget Alumni Association monthly meeting and luncheon will be Nov. 9 at noon at the Elks Lodge #8, 2824 Klondike Lane. The meeting will serve as the annual charities awards luncheon and will honor 25 charities. Lunch will be $9. For more information, visit Flaget.org.

The 1972 class of Bishop David High School will host its 50-year reunion on Nov. 11 at 1 p.m. at Buds Tavern, 9119 Galene Dr. All alumni, former teachers and those associated with the school at that time are invited.

Education and Enrichment

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer a variety of faith formation classes this fall. Upcoming classes are:

“Renewing our relationship with the Eucharist: What does it mean to live the real presence of Christ in our homes, parish communities and classrooms?” Nov. 15, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at St. Augustine Church in Lebanon, Ky.

Overview of catechetical ministry part II, Nov. 16, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in St. Paul Church’s Hillary Hall, 6901 Dixie Highway.

Each class is $10. To pre-register, which is required, or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext.1267. View the course catalog at: archlouff.org/catechist-certification/.