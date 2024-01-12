36th annual African American Catholic Leadership Awards Dinner set for Feb. 3

The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Multicultural Ministry will honor community leaders and award scholarships during its 36th annual African American Catholic Leadership Awards Dinner at 6 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Hyatt Regency Louisville Hotel, 320 W. Jefferson St.

This year’s theme is “Keep on Keeping On.”

Eight individuals and one group will be recognized for their leadership in and service to the African American Catholic community.

The Acacia Award, which is the highest honor, recognizes individuals and organizations for years of service to the community. It will be presented to Paul Sherman, a member of Our Lady of Lourdes, and Susan Sherman, a member of St. Margaret Mary Church. St. Bernadette Church’s Moving Towards Oneness Ministry will also receive the Acacia Award.

The Genevieve Boone Award will be presented to Jocqueline Frierson-Stamps, a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. The award recognizes “trailblazers in the areas of cultural enrichment, education and formation from an Africentric perspective,” according to the office.

Five people will receive the Deacon James and M. Annette Mandley-Turner African American Leadership Award. They are: Dr. Michael Brooks and Dorothy Ernest, St. Martin de Porres Church; Marie Arlene Spalding Pasley, Holy Rosary Church in Springfield, Ky.; Margaret Reed and Mary Tyler, St. Augustine Church.

Proceeds from the event fund the Rodriq McCravy Awards, high school and college scholarships for African American Catholic youth. The awards are presented to young people who “have demonstrated leadership in their church, civic and school communities,” an announcement from the Office of Multicultural Ministry said.

This year, 11 young people will receive the scholarship awards:

Eighth graders — Maya Dillard, St. Augustine Church; Nicole Muzomwe, St. Martin de Porres Church; and Ebube Owolabi, St. Margaret Mary Church.

High school seniors — Noah Cooper, Destiny Morris, Arianna Pointer and A’yana Bivens, Immaculate Heart of Mary Church; A’nya Ellison and Corey Taylor Mitchell, St. Martin de Porres Church; Za’Kyhia Dae’Lon Hughes, Holy Rosary Church in Springfield, Ky.; Josiah Jones, St. Thomas More Church.

Tickets for the dinner are $125. The event will include a silent auction that begins at 5 p.m.

For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the office at 636-0296, ext. 1245, or send an email to omm@archlou.org.