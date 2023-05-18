Youth

30 students selected for Governor’s School for the Arts

Thirty high school students in the Archdiocese of Louisville have been selected to attend the Governor’s School for the Arts program. They are:

Assumption High School — Molly Hayes, musical theatre; Bridget Wolfram, musical theatre; Marlaina Pendleton, vocal music; Molly Waggener, vocal music; and Alexis James, film and photography.

Mercy Academy — Samantha Bowling; vocal music; Ariana Contreras, creative writing; Meghan Emrich, drama; Elle Kennedy, film and photography; Hadley Klusman, architecture and design; Carolina Ochoa, visual art; and Claire Walsh, film and photography.

Sacred Heart Academy — Alyssa Abu, creative writing; Lillyanna Barmore, architecture and design; Larkin Blair, dance; Kristen Blandford, vocal music; Charlotte Brown, dance; Eva Carias, film and photography; Audrey Huber, vocal music; Caylen Judd, vocal music; Marybeth Lewis, instrumental music brass; Sarah Lewis, instrumental music woodwinds; Alexis Loveless, dance; Ella Risimini, architecture and design; Anna Sugg, film and photography; and Elaine Yue, drama.

St. Xavier High School — Everett Stropkay, architecture and design.

Trinity High School —  Liam Amick, drama; Leo McAllister, creative writing; and Brannock McCartan, instrumental music strings.

During three-week sessions of the Governor’s School for the Arts professional artists and educators instruct more than 200 Kentucky students in a variety of disciplines.

