The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Vocations will host “Supper with Sisters,” an evening of food, fun and fellowship Feb. 28 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Holy Family Church, 3938 Poplar Level Road.

Young women, between the ages of 14 and 30, are invited to join religious sisters from various communities. The evening will include prayer, a meal and time to interact with the sisters. For more information or to reserve a spot, contact Kelly McLemore at 471-2122 or kmclemore@archlou.org.