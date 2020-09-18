Young artists illustrate quarantine experience

Gabby Devers, a junior at Corpus Christi Classical Academy, whose artwork appears above, was selected as the winner of the “Spreading Hope In Challenging Times” online youth art competition in the high school category. The contest was sponsored by Called to Create. Participants were challenged to create an artwork that illustrated what they’ve learned or how God is speaking to them through the COVID-19 pandemic. Participants were also asked to submit a 50-word essay.

“During this time of need, we must turn to God. It feels like we are all in our own bubbles. Sometimes we can be wrapped up in our thoughts and not know what to do, but God is there to show us the way. It is important to stay with Him and not get discouraged.”

Below, Lily Kusch, a home-schooled eighth-grader, was selected winner in the middle school category.

“My picture illustrates two positive effects of the Coronavirus. My mom and I run together in a neighborhood close to our house. Before COVID, we usually ran about three times a week, but when things started to shut down and we had more free time, we got to run almost every day. When COVID started, we saw so many neighborhood people outside, playing and taking walks, enjoying the sunshine and the fresh air. My drawing is of one of the houses in the neighborhood and people around it doing some of the fun things we saw when we ran.”

The winners received a $100 gift certificate to the Preston Arts Center and their artwork will be in the ministry’s public relations material.