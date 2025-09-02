Workshop for church musicians set for Oct. 4 at Holy Spirit Church

Dr. Peter Latona will give an organ recital and offer a workshop on liturgical music next month at Holy Spirit Church, 3345 Lexington Road. Latona is the director of music at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C.

The organ recital, which is free and open to the public, will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 3.

The workshop on “What makes music appropriate for worship?” will be held from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 4. Parish choir directors, singers, organists and other church musicians are invited to attend.

Participants will “learn practical rehearsal techniques, explore accessible choral and service music, and gain insight into liturgical and compositional principles,” according to an announcement.

The workshop cost is $25. An optional lunch will be offered at 12:30 p.m. for an additional $13. Register by Sept. 29 at www.hspirit.org/recital.For more information, contact the parish’s music director, Allen Blehl, at ablehl@hspirit.org.