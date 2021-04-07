Women urged to support girls’ education

The four all-girl Catholic high schools in Louisville, as well as Holy Cross High School and Bethlehem High School, are teaming up to raise money for their respective institution’s annual funds.

For the last five years, the all-girl schools — Assumption High School, Mercy Academy, Presentation Academy and Sacred Heart Academy — have participated in the #RivalsUnite4Girls fundraising challenge. With the addition of Holy Cross and Bethlehem, the challenge has been renamed Alumnae Unite and will take place April 14 to 16.

While the name has changed, the mission remains the same: Encourage women who’ve graduated from these institutions “to give back to their alma mater’s annual fund in support of girls’ education and to increase awareness about the importance of women’s philanthropy,” according to a news release from the schools.

“After five successful years of #RivalsUnite4Girls, it was decided that this could benefit other schools from a women’s philanthropy standpoint,” said Michelle Coke Farmer, executive director of advancement at Assumption.

The 60-hour challenge will begin at noon April 14 and conclude at midnight April 16. However, all annual gifts from July 1, 2020, will count toward the final percentage for the respective schools. The theme of the challenge is “All for 21.”

“The ‘All for 21’ theme is a challenge to all our schools to reach a goal of 21% alumnae participation in 2021,” said Sarah Wunderlin, director of annual giving at Sacred Heart. “This is an ambitious goal as none of our schools have reached 21% participation during #RivalsUnite4Girls in the past.”

All funds raised benefit the respective schools’ annual fund, which supports the operational budget, provides tuition assistance and helps bridge the gap between tuition and what it costs to educate a student, the release said.