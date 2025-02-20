Women religious organize relief efforts in the wake of severe flooding

A young girl walked on a Perry County, Ky., road buried in mud after floodwater receded in August 2022. Women religious in Kentucky are asking for donations to help those affected by flooding in Kentucky this month. (Photo Special to The Record Courtesy of Kassi Marshall)

Efforts to provide relief to victims of flooding in at least seven Kentucky counties are being organized by women religious in the Archdiocese of Louisville, as the commonwealth braces for another winter storm.

Water By Women, led by Ursuline Sister of Mount St. Joseph Larraine Lauter, specializes in water purification and is sending water filters to affected communities. And the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth Disaster Relief Team is collecting in-kind and financial donations.

The National Weather Service reported that heavy rainfall over the past several days — including between three to six inches Feb. 15-16 — caused severe flooding in several areas.

According to Gov. Andy Beshear, 14 people had died in weather-related incidents and flooding in Kentucky as of Feb. 18. He indicated this was one of the worst weather disasters the Commonwealth has seen in a decade.

Sister Lauter said she is working with the local YMCA in Pikeville, Ky., to coordinate relief — which will involve getting Sawyer PointOne water filtration systems to victims. Sister Lauter is the co-founder and executive director of Water By Women. She has asked people to join her in prayer for those affected by the flooding. For information on how to contribute to the effort, visit waterbywomen.org.



The Sisters of Charity of Nazareth are collecting new clothing, baby formula, blankets and nonperishable food for people in need. Items may be dropped off at O’Connell Hall in Nazareth, Ky., by Feb. 20. Donations may be made online at nazareth.org/disaster-relief/.