Where and when to watch for white smoke

Cardinal Seán P. O’Malley, president of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, concelebrates Mass with cardinals in St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican April 29 on the fourth day of the “novendiali” — nine days of mourning for Pope Francis marked by Masses. The Pontifical Missions Societies USA is inviting faithful to pray for a specific cardinal elector who will vote for the next pope in the conclave that begins in Rome May 7. (CNS photo/Chris Warde-Jones)

By OSV News

The conclave is set to begin May 7, but the public only knows its end by iconic white smoke billowing out of the Sistine Chapel’s chimney.

Black smoke means the cardinals have not yet reached the two-thirds majority vote necessary to elect a new pope. The cardinals burn the ballots in a stove, adding chemicals to the fire to color the smoke.

The best place to watch for the smoke is in St. Peter’s Square itself, but the Vatican will also livestream the smoke on its YouTube channel, Vatican Media Live.

For smoke watchers, the best time to view the smoke on May 7, the conclave’s first day, is just after 7 p.m. (1 p.m. EDT). On the following days, look for it around 10:30 a.m. (4:30 a.m. EDT) and noon, and again at 5:30 p.m. and just after 7 p.m., according to Catholic News Service.

However, the times may vary depending on the cardinals’ prayers and discussions.



“On the second day of the conclave and moving forward, there can be four rounds of voting each day, but only two smoke signals,” according to Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Services’ editor-in-chief. “That is because if the first ballot of the morning or of the afternoon session does not result in an election, a second vote begins immediately, and the two ballots are burned together.”