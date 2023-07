Mr. and Mrs. Dan Mattingly, members of St. Bartholomew Church, are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary today, July 20. Mrs. Mattingly, the former Jan Abell, worked for 18 years at Waste Management of Kentucky. Mr. Mattingly retired in 2011 after 25 years as an accountant for Robbins Heating A/C and in 2019 from Quik-Tax Income Tax. The couple have five children (two are deceased), nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.