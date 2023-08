Stan and Millie Hamand, members of Immaculate Conception Church in La Grange, Ky., will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Aug. 24. Mrs. Hamand, the former Millie Pask, retired after 26 years as a registered nurse. Mr. Hamand retired as purchasing manager for Vermont American Corp. after 39 years and served as an Oldham County Schools bus driver for 16 years. The couple have three children and 11 grandchildren (one is deceased).