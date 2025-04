RemasterDirector_1a5c03258

Phillip and Mary Hahn Fortwengler, members of St. Gregory Church in Cox’s Creek, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on April 26. Mrs. Fortwengler is a homemaker. Mr. Fortwengler retired after 47 years as a UA Pipefitter. The couple have six sons, 14 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.