Wedding Anniversaries — September 29, 2022

Mr. and Mrs. James Stuart Miller, members of St. Agnes Church, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Aug. 11. Mrs. Miller, the former Diane Louise Barnett, and Mr. Miller are both retired. The couple have five children and eight grandchildren.

Mr. and Mrs. Leo Francis Thieneman, members of St. Agnes Church, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Sept. 29. Mrs. Thieneman is the former Shirley Ann Staab. Mr. Thieneman worked for Leo Thieneman & Sons Builders. The couple have four children, 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.