Wedding Anniversaries — September 22, 2022

Bob and Deanna Nash, members of St. Gabriel Church, will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary on Sept. 25. Mrs. Nash, the former Deana Hill, retired from General Electric. Mr. Nash works for Frito Lay. The couple have two children and three grandchildren.

Henry and LaVerne Pike, members of St. John the Apostle Church in Brandenburg, Ky., will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Sept. 29. They both retired from Fort Knox. The couple have six children, 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Mr. and Mrs. John E. Ross, members of St. Peter the Apostle Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Sept. 22. Mrs. Ross, the former Wanda M. Whitworth, is retired from General Electric and is an educator at Empire Beauty School. Mr. Ross retired from General Electric after 33 years.