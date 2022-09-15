Wedding Anniversaries — September 15, 2022

Bill and Marilyn Allgeier, members of St. Michael Church, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Sept. 22. Mrs. Allgeier is the former Marilyn McCamish. They both retired from the Wm. J. Allgeier Sod Company. The couple have four children, 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Carol and Mike Dawson, members of St. Margaret Mary Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 22. Mrs. Dawson is a former Jefferson County Public School teacher and retired office manager. Mr. Dawson retired from the United States Army after more than 30 years on active duty. He also retired after 12 years as a university admissions director.

Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Franklin Daugherty, members of St. James Church in Elizabethtown, Ky., will celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary on Sept. 19. Mrs. Daugherty, the former Rachel Ellen Fischer, teaches math at St. James School. Mr. Daugherty works for Ford Motor Company and as a farmer. The couple have four children.

John Stephen and Helen “Petey” Arnold, members of Our Mother of Sorrows Church, celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary on Sept. 9. Mrs. Arnold is the former Helen McNatt. The couple have three children and seven grandchildren.