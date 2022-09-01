Wedding Anniversaries — September 1, 2022

Mr. and Mrs. Charles Ruckriegel, members of St. Edward Church, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Sept. 8. Mrs. Ruckriegel, the former Beverly Kistner, is a retired registered nurse who served at St. Joseph Infirmary and Suburban Hospital. Mr. Ruckriegel retired from Cummins Diesel Sales of Louisville and Cummins Cumberland. The couple have one daughter and one granddaughter.

Mr. and Mrs. Louis K. Buckel, members of Epiphany Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Sept. 3. Mrs. Buckel, the former Patricia Kays, volunteers for charities. Mr. Buckel retired in 1999 after 40 years as a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service. The couple have 18 nieces and nephews.

Marty and Mary Ellen Hornek, members of St. Albert the Great Church, will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary Sept. 6. Mrs. Hornek, the former Mary Ellen Higgins, retired from the Louisville Water Company in 1991 after 17 years. Mr. Hornek retired as a major for the Jefferson County Police Department in 1988 after 31 years of service. The couple have seven children, 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Tom and Becky Hoover, members of St. Lawrence Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Sept. 9. Mrs. Hoover, the former Becky Borgelt, retired from PNC Bank. Mr. Hoover is a retired captain of the Louisville Fire Department. The couple have three children and five grandchildren.

Mr. and Mrs. Norbert “Deke” DeCamillis, members of Holy Spirit Church, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Sept. 8. Mrs. DeCamillis, the former Delores Ann Kendrick, is a retired realtor. Mr. DeCamillis is a retired attorney. The couple have four children, 17 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Douglas Paul and Carlene McKinnon, members of St. Rita Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Sept. 9. Mrs. McKinnon, the former Carlene Ridgway, retired from Southern Graphic Systems in 2002. Mr. McKinnon worked as a civil engineer and retired from Burgess & Niple in 2013. The couple have two children and five grandchildren.

Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Lawrence Hamilton, members of St. Augustine Church in Lebanon, Ky., celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 1. Mrs. Hamilton, the former Jacinta “Cindy” Osborne, is a retired beautician and school cafeteria worker. Mr. Hamilton is a retired mechanic. The couple have two children, seven grandchildren and a great-grandchild.