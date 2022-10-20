Wedding Anniversaries — October 20, 2022

Jackie and Mary Ann Riggs, members of the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral in Bardstown, Ky., celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Oct. 13. Mrs. Riggs is the former Mary Ann Mattingly. The couple have three children and five grandchildren.

Mr. and Mrs. Robert Joseph Spalding, members of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Loretto, Ky., celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Oct. 13. Mrs. Spalding, the former Anna Catherine Cissell, retired from Makers Mark Distillery after 30 years. Mr. Spalding retired from General Electric after 35 years. The couple have four children, two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Dr. Alan and Diane Wilkinson, founding members of St. Patrick Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Oct. 27. Mrs. Wilkinson, the former Diane Elias, is a homemaker. Dr. Wilkinson is a retired dentist and pain specialist. The couple have three children and two grandchildren.