Wedding Anniversaries — November 2, 2023

Dennis Christopher and Joyce Faye Donohue, members of St. Francis Xavier Church in Mount Washington, Ky., will celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary on Nov. 9. Mrs. Donohue, the former Joyce Ralston, retired from Rhodes Furniture and Atlantis Coast Credit Union in Jacksonville, Fla. Mr. Donohue retired from CSX Railroad after 37 years. The couple have three children and 11 grandchildren.

Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Johnston, members of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Nov. 9. Mrs. Johnston, the former Jenetta Carol Jeffries, is a homemaker. Mr. Johnston retired as a maintenance manager from Greyhound Lines after 44 years. The couple have two children, two grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

Mr. and Mrs. Michael E. Szerletich, members of Mary Queen of Peace Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Nov. 10. Mrs. Szerletich, the former Diana M. Kruer, retired from Avon after 34 years. Mr. Szerletich retired from Topworx after 46 years. The couple have four children and four grandchildren.