Wedding Anniversaries — Nov. 20, 2025

Tom and Colette Hughes Dumstorf, members of the Church of the Holy Spirit, will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Nov. 24. The couple have six children and nine grandchildren. They will celebrate with a Mass at their parish.

Mr. and Mrs. Steve Wheeler, members of St. James Church in Elizabethtown, Ky., will celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary on Nov. 27. Mr. Wheeler retired from 24 years of military service and 22 years at Metalsa. The couple have two children and a grandchild.

Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Prather, members of St. Martha Church, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Nov. 25. Mrs. Prather, the former Helen Cropper, retired after 33 years as a psychiatric registered nurse. Mr. Prather is a retired mechanical engineer, U.S. Army veteran and owner of ARCO Engineering, Inc. The couple have four children, nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

James and Mary Medley Goatley, members of St. Rose Church in Springfield, Ky., celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on Nov. 19. Mr. Goatley is retired from the U.S. Postal Service. Mrs. Goatley is retired from Ferrellgas. The couple have three children, seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.