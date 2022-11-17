Wedding Anniversaries — Nov. 17, 2022

Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Anthony Disselkamp, members of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Nov. 24. Mrs. Disselkamp is the former Gayle Marie Stovall. Mr. Disselkamp retired from General Electric in 2000 after 30 years of service. The couple have two children and seven grandchildren.

Larry and Donna Jean Clark, members of St. Gabriel Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Nov. 24. Mrs. Clark is the former Donna Jean Thornsberry. The couple have two children and two grandchildren.

Thomas and Donna Staudenheimer, members of St. Gabriel Church, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Oct. 27. Mrs. Staudenheimer, the former Donna Goodwin, is retired from Jewish Hospital. Mr. Staudenheimer is a retired accountant for Kindred Healthcare. The couple have 11 children, 26 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Dean J. and Elizabeth “Jamie” Brauner, members of St. Michael Church, will celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary Nov. 23. The couple were married June 14 at Norton Hospital and had a ceremony at their church on Nov. 23. Mrs. Brauner, the former Elizabeth Lehmann, works for Jefferson County Public Schools. Mr. Brauner works for UPS Healthcare.