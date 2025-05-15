Wedding Anniversaries — May 15, 2025

Mr. and Mrs. Jonothan Bowling, members of St. Martha Church, will celebrate their 57th wedding anniversary on May 18. The couple, who are retired, have two sons and four grandchildren. They plan to celebrate with friends and family.

Mr. and Mrs. William Potts, members of St. Edward Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on May 17. Mr. Potts, a CPA, retired after 51 years of service. Mrs. Potts, the former Kathryn Lynch, retired as his secretary. The couple have three children and five grandchildren.

Mr. and Mrs. Michael Ford, members of Holy Trinity Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on May 17. Mr. Ford is general manager of Our Lady Rosary Makers. Mrs. Ford, the former Jennifer Fagan, retired from Mercer Inc. The couple have two children, eight grandchildren and a great-grandchild. They plan to celebrate with family.

Mr. and Mrs. Steven Morris, members of St. Lawrence Church, will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary on May 18. Mrs. Morris, the former Linda Roselle Conrad, is a certified Louisville tourism ambassador for Louisville Tourism. Mr. Morris is retired. The couple have two children and three grandchildren.