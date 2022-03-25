Wedding Anniversaries

Mr. and Mrs. Gerald David Browning, members of St. Michael Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary March 25. Mrs. Browning, the former Linda Marie Ramser, is a homemaker. Mr. Browning retired from Highland Roofing Company in 2014. The couple have four children and five grandchildren.

Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Downes, members of St. Bartholomew Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary March 25. Mrs. Downes, the former June Weigel, retired in 2015 after 24 years at Fern Creek Funeral Home. Mr. Downes retired in 2009 after 39 years at AT&T. The couple have three children and eight grandchildren.

Mr. and Mrs. John Patrick Tierney, members of St. Albert the Great Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary March 25. Mrs. Tierney, the former Mary Theresa Wadell, taught in local Catholic schools and at St. Matthews Baptist Preschool until 1988. Mr. Tierney co-owned Vocational Economics Inc. and retired in 2009 after 37 years in business. The couple have four children and three grandchildren. They will celebrate at their parish’s 5 p.m. Mass March 26 followed by dinner at Captain’s Quarters.

Michael and Donna Kimbel Wright, members of St. Aloysius Church in Pewee Valley, Ky., will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary March 25. Mrs. Wright worked with assorted food brokers. Mr. Wright worked for Kraft General Foods for 33 years. The couple have two children and four grandchildren. They will have a celebratory gathering in June.