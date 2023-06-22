Wedding Anniversaries — June 22, 2023

Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Hettinger, members of St. Agnes Church, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary today, June 22. Mrs. Hettinger is the former Cherie Bowman. Mr. Hettinger retired from elevator service after 38 years. The couple have three children and five grandchildren.

Tony and Judy Kerger, members of St. Louis Bertrand Church, will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on June 24. Mrs. Kerger, the former Judy Highland, retired from Jewish Hospital as a secretary after 27 years. Mr. Kerger retired from Sam Kainnaird after 10 years. The couple have three children, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren (one is deceased).

Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Adrian Simms Jr., members of St. Francis Xavier Church in Mount Washington, Ky., are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary today, June 22. Mrs. Simms, the former Edna Myra Beard, retired from G.E. after 30 years. Mr. Simms retired from G.E. after 35 years. The couple have four children, six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.