Wedding Anniversaries — June 15, 2023

Dickie and Sue Janes, members of St. John Paul II Church, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary today, June 15. Mrs. Janes, the former Sue Evans, served as a teacher at St. Agnes School for 21 years. Mr. Janes retired from CSX Railroad after 35 years. The couple have three children and seven grandchildren.

James Raymond and Eleanore Cecilia Casper, members of St. Albert the Great and St. Bernadette churches, will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on June 20. Mrs. Casper is the former Eleanore Pastrick. Mr. Casper retired as vice president of sales at Airco Carbide after 29 years. The couple have four children, seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Jim and Claire Williams, members of St. William Church, will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary on June 18. Mrs. Williams, the former Claire Schultz, retired in 2019 after a career as a Waldorf School teacher. Mr. Williams retired in 2019 after a career as a social worker, including serving as executive director of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul from 1992 to 1996. The couple have a son.