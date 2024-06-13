Wedding Anniversaries — June 13, 2024

Roy and Kathy Potts, members of St. Raphael Church, will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary on June 22. Mrs. Potts, the former Kathy Engle, retired as a senior vice president at Republic Bank after 42 years of service. Mr. Potts retired from The Coca-Cola Company as director of public affairs/government relations after 42 years. The couple have three daughters and five grandchildren.

Mr. and Mrs. Ed Brodt, members of St. Margaret Mary Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 15. Mrs. Brodt, the former Sue Leachman, taught elementary school and volunteered for various programs. Mr. Brodt retired from the police profession after 27 years of service. The couple have two children and five grandchildren.

Mr. and Mrs. William Potter, members of Holy Name of Mary Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 22. Mrs. Potter, the former Martha Thomas, retired from teaching from the Washington County Board of Education after 27 years. Mr. Potter also retired from teaching from the Washington County Board of Education after 27 years. The couple have one child and one grandchild.