Wedding Anniversaries — June 12, 2025

Mr. and Mrs. Timothy Curran, members of St. Martin of Tours Church in Flaherty, Ky., celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on May 24. Mrs. Curran, the former Marie Matthews, and Mr. Curran both retired in 2020 after 45 years of owning and operating Curran’s Value Mart in Garrett, Ky. The couple have seven children.

Bill and Judy Dunavent Graham, members of Immaculate Conception Church in La Grange, Ky., will celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary on June 15. Mrs. Graham retired from Kemba Credit Union after 43 years of service. Mr. Graham retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 37 years of service. The couple have two children and three grandchildren.

Allan and Joan Glass Ware, members of Holy Trinity Church, will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on June 18. The couple have five children (two are deceased), 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. They plan to celebrate with a Mass and reception at Holy Trinity on June 14.

Richard and Margie Riggs Waflart, members of St. Michael Church, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on June 16. Mr. Waflart is retired from Inland Container. Mrs. Waflart is retired from JCPS. The couple have two children and two grandchildren. They plan to celebrate at a small backyard reception with family and friends.

Mr. and Mrs. Emil Peter III, members of St. John Paul II Church, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on June 14. Mrs. Peter, the former Mary Helen Timperman, retired from the Commonwealth of Kentucky after 31 years. Mr. Peter retired after 55 years as an investment advisor. The couple have two sons and six granddaughters.

Mr. and Mrs. Dave Elder, members of St. Aloysius Church in Pewee Valley, Ky., will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on June 18. Mrs. Elder, the former Joan Durbin, is a retired seamstress. Mr. Elder retired after 60 years in pipeline construction. The couple have five children, 14 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

William (Bill) and Karen Logsdon Varga, members of St. Aloysius Church in Pewee Valley, Ky., will celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary on June 17. Mrs. Varga retired after 15 years as St. Aloysius School’s secretary. Mr. Varga retired after 34 years as an account executive for AT&T. The couple have three children.

Perry and Marvell Cambron Mattingly, members of St. Augustine Church in Lebanon, Ky., celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on June 7. Mr. Mattingly retired after 13 years in janitorial/maintenance for St. Augustine Church and School. Mrs. Mattingly retired after 27 years as office manager for McDonald’s. The couple have three children, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Ron and Kathy McGill Kleinhelter, members of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 20. Mrs. Kleinhelter retired after 42 years as the office manager of Burns Insurance. Mr. Kleinhelter retired after 50 years as a production manager for Project Heating and Cooling. The couple have two children and two grandchildren.