Wedding Anniversaries — July 18, 2024

Mr. and Mrs. Wesley Swann, members of St. Margaret Mary Church, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on July 25. Mrs. Swann, the former Nancy Hiemer, worked as a nurse and is a homemaker. Mr. Swann retired from the Air Force after 30 years of service. The couple have five children, 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Hans, members of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel and St. Thomas Moore churches, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on July 25. Mrs. Hans, the former Alice Cusick, worked as a JCPS bus driver for more than 41 years. Mr. Hans retired from the Naval Ordnance Station after more than 31 years of service. The couple have five children, 14 grandchildren (one is deceased) and seven great-grandchildren.