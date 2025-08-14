Wedding Anniversaries — August 14, 2025

Charles “Dave” and Mary Alice Wilson Peterson, members of St. John the Baptist Church in Rineyville, Ky., will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 16. Mrs. Peterson is a retired nursing office manager. Mr. Peterson is a retired pharmacist. The couple have two children (one is deceased) and two grandchildren. They will celebrate at a reception with family and friends.

Lee and Margaret Worland Pieper, members of St. James Church in Louisville, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on July 26. The couple have three children and four grandchildren.

Mr. and Mrs. Michael Metzger, members of St. Raphael Church, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 9. Mrs. Metzger, the former Cindy Hettinger, retired from St. Gabriel School and currently works part-time as a teacher’s aide at Ascension School. Mr. Metzger retired from Fisher Klosterman after 38 years. The couple have a daughter and a granddaughter.

Jerry and Brenda Mattingly Greenwell, members of St. Mary Magdalen of Pazzi Church in Payneville, Ky., celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Aug. 7. Both are retired. The couple have four children, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

James and Mary Ann Hamilton Higdon, members of the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral in Bardstown, Ky., will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 22. Mr. Higdon retired from General Electric after 37 years of service. Mrs. Higdon is a retired medical coding consultant. The couple have three children and seven grandchildren.