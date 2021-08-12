Wedding Anniversaries

Jim and Pam Ratterman, members of St. Bernadette Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Aug. 15. Mrs. Ratterman, the former Pam Reis, is the owner of Nested Design. Mr. Ratterman is a funeral director at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home. The couple have three children and eight grandchildren.
Mr. and Mrs. Larry C. Clark, members of Immaculate Conception Church in La Grange, Ky., celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 11. Mrs. Clark, the former Sharon Lee Voris, retired from Humana. Mr. Clark retired from Louisville Gas and Electric after 35 years of service. The couple have two children, six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.