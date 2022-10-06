Volunteers needed to help create pollinator gardens in October

Catholic Charities of Louisville’s Common Earth Gardens program is inviting the public to help create pollinator gardens at several sites in Metro Louisville.

Volunteers will remove sod and weeds, till soil, create walking paths, lay landscaping fabric, scatter seeds, plant flower plugs and shrubs, spread mulch and water the new gardens.

“Your support will contribute to housing, feeding and the protection of pollinators that are vital to our food system and environmental health,” said an announcement from the agency.

Volunteers are needed Oct. 17, 18, 24, 26 and 28. For a list of the locations and times or to sign up, visit https://tinyurl.com/welovepollinators. For more information, contact Amelia Baylon at 303-0158 or abaylon@archlou.org.