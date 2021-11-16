The Office of Multicultural Ministry’s Viongozi Africentric Leadership Development Program will offer, “What Does Africentric Catholic Stewardship Look Like?” from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. via Zoom Dec. 1.

The presenter will be Andrea Pannell, who serves as episcopal moderator of development and planning in the Diocese of Columbus, Ohio.

The cost is $15. The class is limited to 30 individuals and the registration deadline is Nov. 29. A link to the conference will be sent to those who register.

The purpose of the Viongozi Africentric Leadership Development Program is to “enhance leadership skills for parish ministry from an Africentric perspective,” according to an announcement from the office. The process is intended for “individuals new in ministry, considering a leadership position in the church, newly discerned or ministering with African American Catholics.”

For more information, call the office at 471-2123.