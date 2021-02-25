Videos highlight need of Lenten campaign

Each Lent, families and individuals across the nation are asked to pray, fast and give to those in need as a way to prepare their hearts and minds for Easter.

To aid in this endeavor, staff of the Archdiocese of Louisville have put together a resource page related to the Rice Bowl Lenten fundraiser for Catholic Relief Services, the international aid organization sponsored by the U.S. bishops.

The resource page — archlou.org/ricebowl — contains several videos that highlight the global work of CRS and the local impact of the Rice Bowl program.

In an introductory video, Deacon Scott Haner said the Rice Bowl program is “one way we can stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters around the world.”

“Rice Bowl brings us together to do something good for the world,” said Deacon Haner, a deacon assigned to St. Patrick Church in Eastwood and a CRS global fellow.

In another video, Lisa DeJaco Crutcher, CEO of Catholic Charities of Louisville, highlights the local impact of the Rice Bowl program on local agencies and non-profit organizations.

“When our churches and schools collect funds for the Rice Bowl, that money goes to Catholic Relief Services. But then 25 percent of it is returned to us here and we are able to use it within our own communities to support the mission of Catholic Relief Services here at home,” she said.

Both Deacon Haner and DeJaco Crutcher’s videos are available with Spanish audio.

Other videos include a segment from Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz’ television program “Conversations with Archbishop Kurtz,” where Anna Mayrose, a student from Mercy Academy, interviews him; a message from Sean Callahan, the CEO of Catholic Relief Services; and a video produced by Mercy students which focuses on CRS’ work in Laos.

In the last five years, the Archdiocese of Louisville has donated more than $500,000 to Rice Bowl.

For more information about Rice Bowl, visit crsricebowl.org.