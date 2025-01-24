Vatican official asks journalists to share Holy Year hope, grace

Colum McCann, an Irish writer and co-founder of the educational NGO Narrative 4, and Maria Ressa, a Filipino-American journalist and CEO of Rappler, spoke during a news conference on the opening of the Jubilee of the World of Communications at the Vatican Jan. 24, 2025. (CNS photo/Lola Gomez)

By Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

VATICAN CITY — The hope and grace that come from taking part in a Jubilee celebration is not a personal privilege, but must communicated and shared with others, said Archbishop Rino Fisichella, the chief Vatican organizer of the Holy Year 2025.

“This is why the first big event (after the start of the Holy Year) is with the world of communications,” he told reporters during a briefing marking the start of the three-day Jubilee of the World of Communications.



If people are able to experience the jubilee and its events firsthand, “well, then they are also able to recount it, to share, to talk about it with others. This is what we are hoping for,” he said Jan. 24, the feast of St. Francis de Sales, patron saint of journalists.

About 10,000 people from 138 countries signed up to take part in the events Jan. 24-26 in Rome for the special jubilee for writers, communicators and those working in media.

Maria Ressa, a Filipino and U.S. journalist, told reporters that a jubilee, which is only celebrated once every 25 years, is “so extremely needed in our world today.”

“It feels like the right time to come together and go back to our values, a period of grace, remember the good, and then gain strength and courage and hope from that. That’s why I’m here,” said Ressa, who was awarded the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize jointly with a Russian journalist for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression.

Even though only 25 years have elapsed since the last Jubilee for communicators in 2000, it feels like a century for how much the world of communication has changed, Archbishop Fisichella said.

“Today we are in a situation in which we have a culture of ‘right now,’ everything today and immediately, which is not always positive because it impedes reflection” and consistency, he said.

When asked how journalists are supposed to be better at telling stories of hope without ignoring important news, too, the archbishop said, “even bad news must be full of hope, otherwise we fall into desperation.”

For a person of faith, he said, everything is filled with hope, starting with waking up in the morning, “the first thing that accompanies us is hope.”

Colum McCann, an Irish writer and author of seven novels, said, “I believe what we do is at the forefront of our ability to at least give meaning if not hope,” which possesses a particular power.

“Samuel Beckett, the Irish playwright said, ‘Can’t go on, must go on.’ And that feels like some of the atmosphere that we’re in at this particular moment. The idea that we must tell one of those stories” that give meaning or hope, he said.

People connect and understand one another through stories and storytelling, “not didactic ideas that are pushed down,” McCann said. And “if we don’t understand one another, we’re doomed,”

Paolo Ruffini, prefect of the Vatican Dicastery for Communication, said communicating based on hope means building a relationship with readers or viewers and fostering relationships between others.

Hope is a call to action, a call to build a bridge and communicate better, especially stories of hope, which is why the dicastery was launching the hashtag #HopeTelling.

“It doesn’t mean not seeing the evil that exists, but hoping that things can change,” he said.