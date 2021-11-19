Wyatt Stamm, a fourth-grader at St. Athanasius, holds his little sister’s hand and grimaces while receiving the vaccine. After getting his shot, he reassured his younger brother that it “doesn’t hurt that bad” and that “you can barely feel it.” (Photo Special to The Record)
St. Athanasius School hosted a vaccine clinic on Nov. 16 for students to receive the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. During the clinic, 38 students received the shot, which is about 20 percent of the student body. Additionally, 14 staff members received booster shots. The school plans to schedule another clinic in three weeks to administer the second dose.
Margie Reece, principal of St. Athanasius School, received her booster shot during the school’s vaccine clinic on Nov. 16. Sophie Ernst, a third-grader, received her first dose of the vaccine shortly beforehand and offered Reece moral support during her shot. (Record Photo by Kayla Boyd)