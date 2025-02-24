US bishops urge faithful to join rosary for Pope Francis at 3 p.m. ET

By OSV News

WASHINGTON — The U.S. bishops urged the faithful to join in on a call from Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin to pray the rosary for Pope Francis Feb. 24 as he remains hospitalized.

The Vatican press office said Cardinal Parolin will lead a rosary for the pontiff in St. Peter’s Square at 9 p.m. local time. The U.S. bishops urged Catholics to join that prayer at the same time, 3 p.m. on the East Coast.

“We invite the faithful to join the Vatican Secretary of State in praying the rosary at 3 pm EST to show the closeness of the Church to Pope Francis and all who are sick,” a post on X from the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops said.

Pope Francis, 88, has been at Rome’s Gemelli hospital since Feb. 14, where his diagnosis has included double pneumonia.

A brief update the same day on the pope’s condition from the Vatican’s press office said, “The night passed well, the pope slept and is resting.”