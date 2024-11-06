US bishops’ conference president calls for prayer, unity following the 2024 election

By Gina Christian, OSV News

The president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops is calling for prayer and unity, following the nation’s general election that saw Republican candidate and former president Donald Trump defeat Democratic nominee and current Vice President Kamala Harris to win another term as president.

In a Nov. 6 statement, USCCB president Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio of the U.S. Archdiocese for the Military Services said, “I congratulate President-elect Trump, as well as the national, state and local officials who campaigned to represent the people. Now, we move from campaigning to governing.”

The archbishop said that Americans are “fortunate to live in a democracy,” and that “we rejoice in our ability to transition peacefully from one government to the next.”

He stressed that “the Catholic Church is not aligned with any political party, and neither is the bishops’ conference.

“No matter who occupies the White House or holds the majority on Capitol Hill, the Church’s teachings remain unchanged, and we bishops look forward to working with the people’s elected representatives to advance the common good of all,” said Archbishop Broglio. “As Christians, and as Americans, we have the duty to treat each other with charity, respect, and civility, even if we may disagree on how to carry out matters of public policy.”

The archbishop added, “As a Nation blessed with many gifts we must also be concerned for those outside our borders and eager to offer assistance to all.”

Archbishop Broglio concluded his statement by inviting people to “pray for President-elect Trump, as well as all leaders in public life, that they may rise to meet the responsibilities entrusted to them as they serve our country and those whom they represent.”

He said, “Let us ask for the intercession of our Blessed Mother, the patroness of our nation, that she guide to uphold the common good of all and promote the dignity of the human person, especially the most vulnerable among us, including the unborn, the poor, the stranger, the elderly and infirm, and migrants.”