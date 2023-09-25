Ursuline vice president, Sister Anne Mary Lochner, dies at 79

Sister Anne Mary Lochner

Ursuline Sister of Louisville Anne Mary Lochner died Sept. 21 at Nazareth Home Clifton. She was 79 and had been an Ursuline Sister for 62 years.

Sister Lochner was serving her second term (2020 to 2026) as vice president of the Ursuline Sisters of Louisville. Her first term was from 2002 to 2008. She also served the community as vocation director from 1984 to 1991.

Her ministry began in the classroom. Teaching at St. Elizabeth, St. George and St. Raphael schools in the 1960s. She transitioned into parish ministry, serving as the director of religious education at the former St. Mary Church in Maryville, Ky., from 1973 to 1984.

From 1995 to 2002, she served as the first director of Project Women, now Family Scholar House. The organization was founded by women religious in the Archdiocese of Louisville to help single, homeless women with children obtain an education.

From 2009 to 2020, Sister Lochner worked in Immigration Legal Services with Catholic Charities of Louisville.

She is survived by her brothers Ken (Nancy) of Sellersburg, Ind., and Glenn (Vivian) of Louisville; nieces and nephews; and her community of Ursuline Sisters and Associates.

Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 28 at Bosse Funeral Home, 1355 Ellison Ave., with a vigil at 4:30 p.m.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. in the Motherhouse Chapel on Sept. 29, with burial to follow in St. Michael Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Catholic Charities of Louisville’s Immigration Legal Services, Family Scholar House or the Ursuline Sisters of Louisville and mailed to the Donor Relations Office, 3115 Lexington Road, Louisville, KY 40206.