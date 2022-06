Ursuline Sisters of Louisville were among hundreds who gathered in downtown Louisville June 11 at a “March for Our Lives” rally to call for reform to gun laws.

The local march coincided with a national march in Washington, D.C., and smaller rallies nationwide. The national march was organized by March for Our Lives, a nonprofit created by students who survived a 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.