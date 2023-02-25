Ursuline Sisters celebrate Catholic Sisters Week

The Ursuline Sisters of Louisville will celebrate Catholic Sisters Week on March 12 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Ursuline Motherhouse Heritage Room, 3115 Lexington Road. The program will focus on “Living out Laudato Si’ in Global Solidarity: Our Ursuline Charism in Action.” A light reception will follow.

Sister Carol Curtis will give a presentation on the intersection of race, forced migration and climate change based on her recent experiences in El Salvador and Honduras as a delegate with SHARE and the Leadership Conference of Women Religious. Register before March 7 by emailing kheilers@ursulineslou.org. The event will be live-streamed at https://vimeo.com/event/2877803.