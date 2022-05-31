Ursuline Sister of Mount St. Joseph Marietta Wethington died May 26 at Mount St. Joseph in Maple Mount, Ky. She was 83 and in her 67th year of religious life.

Sister Wethington, a native of Clementsville, Ky., ministered as a teacher in Kentucky and Missouri.

She taught at the old St. Columba School and St. James School in Louisville. Sister Wethington also served as pastoral associate at Holy Spirit Church in Jamestown, Ky., from 1993 to 2000.

She served her community in various roles, including three terms in leadership, as well as in vocations, formation and spiritual direction.

Sister Wethington is survived by her sister Pauline Goebel, her brothers Frank Wethington and Richard Wethington, nieces, nephews and members of her community.

Visitation will begin at 4 p.m. June 1 at Mount St. Joseph. A wake service will follow at 6:30 p.m.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. June 2.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the Ursuline Sisters of Mount St. Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, Ky., 42356.