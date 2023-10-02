Ursuline Sister Naomi Aull, a teacher, dies at 99

Ursuline Sister of Mount St. Joseph Naomi Aull died Sept. 29 at Mount St. Joseph in Maple Mount, Ky. She was 99 and was in her 80th year of religious life.

Sister Aull, formerly known as Sister Mary Benigna, was a native of Knottsville, Ky., in Daviess County. She served as a teacher in the Archdiocese of Louisville and the Diocese of Owensboro in Kentucky, as well as in New Mexico, Nebraska and Missouri.

In the Archdiocese of Louisville, she taught at St. Margaret Mary, Mother of Good Counsel, St. Ignatius Martyr and St. Leonard schools in Louisville and at Holy Trinity School in Fredericktown, Ky.; St. Charles School in Lebanon, Ky.; and Holy Cross School in Loretto, Ky.

She served in social ministry at St. Boniface Church from 1977 to 1990 and at the Schuhmann Social Service Center until she retired to the motherhouse in 2002.

She is survived by her siblings Robert E. of Philpot, Ky., Anna Carolyn Lyddane and Joyce Marie Dunn, both of Owensboro; nieces; nephews and members of her religious community.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated Oct. 3 at 10:30 a.m. Central time at Mount St. Joseph. Visitation begins at 4 p.m. Oct. 2.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Mount St. Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, Ky., 42356.