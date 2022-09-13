Ursuline Sister Michael Marie Friedman, retired principal, dies at 75

Ursuline Sister of Mount St. Joseph Michael Marie Friedman died Sept. 12 in Maple Mount, Ky. She was 75 and was in her 57th year of religious life.

Sister Friedman, a native of Glennonville, Mo., served in the ministry of education. She served as principal of St. James School in Elizabethtown, Ky., for 25 years until 2015. She also taught in the Diocese of Owensboro.

Sister Friedman is survived by her nieces and nephews and members of her religious community.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Sept. 16 at 10:30 a.m. at Mount St. Joseph. Visitation will begin Sept. 15 at 4 p.m. Burial will be in Owensboro at a later date.

Memorial gifts may be sent to Ursuline Sisters of Mount St. Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, Ky., 42356.