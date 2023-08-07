Ursuline Sister Judith Rice, award-winning educator, dies

Sister Judith Rice

Ursuline Sister of Louisville Judith Rice died Aug. 4 at Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital. She was 78 and had been an Ursuline for 59 years.

Sister Rice, a native of Indianapolis, was as an educator and school administrator for more than 40 years, serving at Angela Merici High School and Sacred Heart Academy.

She served her community as vocation coordinator and as vice president from 2002-2008. She also served as director of mission effectiveness for Sacred Heart Schools.

In 1991, Sister Rice received the first St. Angela Merici Award from Sacred Heart Academy. In 1993, she was one of six Catholic school teachers from the Archdiocese of Louisville selected for the Center for Educational Leadership’s Teacher Leaders class.

Sister Rice received the Alumna of the Year Award from Sacred Heart in 2008. In 2015, she was honored with the Francesconi Award of Integrity for more than four decades of service to Sacred Heart Schools.

Sister Rice remained active in her parish, Our Lady of Lourdes Church in various ministries. She also volunteered in Sacred Heart Schools’ archives, served as a communion minister at Baptist Health and Nazareth Home and led enneagram workshops as a certified enneagram teacher.

Sister Rice is survived by her brother John Rice, sister Sandra Foss, a niece, a nephew, four great nieces and nephews and members of her community.

Visitation will take place from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 9 in the gym at Sacred Heart Academy, 3175 Lexington Road. A vigil will be held at 3:30 p.m.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Aug.10 in Sacred Heart’s gym.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the Ursuline Sister of Louisville, Donor Relations Office, 3115 Lexington Road, Louisville, Ky., 40206.