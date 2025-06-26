Ursuline Sister Donata Kokot, a teacher, dies at 98

Ursuline Sister of Louisville Mary Donata Kokot

Ursuline Sister of Louisville Mary Donata Kokot died June 26. She was 98 and in her 76th year of religious life.

Sister Kokot was born in Daguscahonda, Pa., but grew up in Bretz, W.Va.

She ministered as a teacher for 48 years in Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Maryland, South Carolina and Mississippi.

In the Archdiocese of Louisville, she taught at the parish schools of St. Boniface, St. Therese and St. Helen churches. She also taught at Sacred Heart Model School. She was the recipient of the Walmart Teacher of the Year Award in 1997.

After retiring from teaching, Sister Kokot served as a medical records clerk at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson, Miss., from 1999-2006. She served her community as a sacristan at the Motherhouse chapel from 2012-2018.

She is survived by her sister-in-law Barbara Kokot, nieces and nephews and members of her community.

Visitation will take place at Bosse Funeral Home, 1355 Ellison Ave., from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., July 6, with a vigil service starting at 3:30 p.m.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. July 7 in the Motherhouse chapel. Burial will follow in St. Michael Cemetery. The Mass will be livestreamed at https://vimeo.com/event/5223141

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Louisville, Donor Relations Office, 3115 Lexington Road, Louisville, Ky., 40206.