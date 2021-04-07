Ursuline Sister Dolores Hudson, an educator, dies

Ursuline Sister of Louisville Dolores Hudson, formerly Sister Joseph Ann Hudson, died April 2 at Baptist Hospital Louisville. She was 82 and had been an Ursuline Sister since 1957.

Sister Hudson, a native of Cumberland, Md., ministered in education in West Virginia, South Carolina and Kentucky. In the Archdiocese of Louisville, she taught at St. Elizabeth of Hungary and St. Helen schools and was principal of St. Vincent de Paul School from 1984 to 1987.

Sister Hudson also served her community as co-coordinator of the sisters at Marian Home nursing facility from 1998 to its closing in 2010 and then at the Ursuline Motherhouse from 2010 to 2017.

Survivors include her sister Mary Margaret Wilhelm, her brother James Hudson and several nieces and nephews, as well as her community of Ursuline Sisters and Associates.

The visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. today, April 8, at the Motherhouse library, 3105 Lexington Road, with a vigil at 7 p.m.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. in the Motherhouse Chapel on April 9 with burial to follow in St. Michael Cemetery, 1153 Charles Street. Masks are required and COVID-19 safety protocols will be practiced.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Louisville and mailed to the Mission Advancement Office, 3105 Lexington Road, Louisville, Ky., 40206.